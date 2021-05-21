 Skip to main content
Report: Two charged with abusing child
Report: Two charged with abusing child

Two Marion women are accused of abusing a child, authorities said Friday.

Detective Billie Brown of the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office charged 30-year-old Kirsten Nicole Williams and 26-year-old Sami Loraine Williams, addresses listed as McKinney Road West in Marion, with child abuse inflicting serious injury.

Over a period of at least two months, the pair physically abused a child that was in their care, according to a release from the sheriff's office.

A court official set a $100,000 bond each.

