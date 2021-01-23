Report: Two charged in stolen truck caper

Two men face charges in connection with a truck stolen from a local car lot.

Detective Burlin Ballew of the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office charged Michael Dean Ogle, 29, address listed as Black Mountain, with larceny of a motor vehicle.

Deputy Chris Byrd of the Sheriff’s Office charged Clarence Rosevelt Wheeler, 44, address listed as Harlowe Noblitt Road in Old Fort, with possession of a stolen motor vehicle.

At 11:36 a.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 30, Byrd was at the intersection of Bat Cave and Mount Hebron roads in Old Fort and saw a white Chevrolet C-10 truck turn onto Bat Cave.

He realized the truck had been reported stolen on Tuesday, Dec. 29 from a car lot on U.S. 70 West.

Further investigation revealed that Ogle stole the truck, and Wheeler bought it from Ogle.

The truck was recovered.

A court official set Wheeler’s bond to $5,000 and Ogle has no bond because he also has a parole violation.