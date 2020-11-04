Report: Two arrested for assaulting McDowell deputies in separate incidents

Two recent incidents have led to deputies being assaulted and charges being filed.

Deputy Jared Cody of the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office charged Theodore Scott Owenby, 51, address listed as Zion Hill Road in Marion, with three counts of assault on a government official or employee and one count of resisting a public officer.

At approximately midnight on Sunday, Nov. 1, Deputies Cody, David Jones and Steven McPeters responded to a possible domestic dispute at Owenby’s residence.

The deputies learned before arriving that there were three outstanding warrants for Owenby’s arrest. When they arrived on the scene and attempted to take the suspect into custody, he began fighting and assaulted all three officers in the process.

In a separate incident, McPeters charged Scott Lee Parry, 50, address listed as Love Drive in Marion, with resisting a public officer, communicating threats and assault on a government official or employee.

Shortly after 2 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 30, McPeters responded to Parry’s residence in reference to a complaint of loud music.

When the deputy arrived and advised Parry to turn the music down, the suspect became belligerent and started punching McPeters in the head.