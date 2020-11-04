 Skip to main content
Report: Two arrested for assaulting McDowell deputies in separate incidents
Report: Two arrested for assaulting McDowell deputies in separate incidents

Two recent incidents have led to deputies being assaulted and charges being filed.

Deputy Jared Cody of the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office charged Theodore Scott Owenby, 51, address listed as Zion Hill Road in Marion, with three counts of assault on a government official or employee and one count of resisting a public officer.

At approximately midnight on Sunday, Nov. 1, Deputies Cody, David Jones and Steven McPeters responded to a possible domestic dispute at Owenby’s residence.

The deputies learned before arriving that there were three outstanding warrants for Owenby’s arrest. When they arrived on the scene and attempted to take the suspect into custody, he began fighting and assaulted all three officers in the process.

In a separate incident, McPeters charged Scott Lee Parry, 50, address listed as Love Drive in Marion, with resisting a public officer, communicating threats and assault on a government official or employee.

Shortly after 2 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 30, McPeters responded to Parry’s residence in reference to a complaint of loud music.

When the deputy arrived and advised Parry to turn the music down, the suspect became belligerent and started punching McPeters in the head.

Other deputies arrived on the scene and took Parry into custody.

None of the deputies suffered any serious injuries.

A court official set a bond for Owenby at $30,000 and for Parry at $2,500.

According to a search of the N.C. Department of Public Safety, Parry had no previous convictions.

Owenby has previously been convicted of altering a serial number, obtaining property by false pretense and simple assault.

Scott Lee Parry
5 Theodore Scott Owenby.jpg

Theodore Scott Owenby
Topics