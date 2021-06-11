 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Report: Trespassing call leads to drug arrest
0 comments

Report: Trespassing call leads to drug arrest

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
13 Valerie Michelle Black.jpeg

Valerie Michelle Black

 SUBMITTED

A Nebo woman faces a drug charge, authorities said Friday.

Deputies with the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office charged Valerie Michelle Black, 27, address listed as Muddy Creek Road in Nebo, with possession of methamphetamine.

On the night of Friday, April 30, deputies responded to a trespassing call on Mae Drive in Nebo, found Black in the area and learned that she had outstanding warrants for her arrest.

While taking the suspect into custody, authorities seized what turned out to be methamphetamine from her person.

A court official set a $5,000 bond.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: How California’s drought is impacting farmers

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics