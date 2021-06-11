Report: Trespassing call leads to drug arrest

A Nebo woman faces a drug charge, authorities said Friday.

Deputies with the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office charged Valerie Michelle Black, 27, address listed as Muddy Creek Road in Nebo, with possession of methamphetamine.

On the night of Friday, April 30, deputies responded to a trespassing call on Mae Drive in Nebo, found Black in the area and learned that she had outstanding warrants for her arrest.

While taking the suspect into custody, authorities seized what turned out to be methamphetamine from her person.

A court official set a $5,000 bond.