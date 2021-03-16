Report: Trafficking in methamphetamine added to woman's drug charges

A Nebo woman faces drug trafficking charges.
Lt. Chris Taylor of the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office charged Kayla Michelle Bates, 25, address listed as Scotts Cove Dive in Nebo, with trafficking in methamphetamine.
Bates was originally charged in January with possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana and maintaining a dwelling to keep a controlled substance after authorities searched her house.
Further investigation led to the additional charge.
A court official set a $100,000 bond.
