Report: Traffic stop turns up wanted man and meth

A traffic stop led to a drug charge against a wanted man, authorities said Monday.

Deputy Grant Robinson of the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office charged Wesley James Presnell, 50, address listed as Burnsville, with possession of methamphetamine.

At approximately 11 p.m. on Sunday, March 7, Robinson was on patrol on U.S. 70 West and stopped a vehicle for traffic violations.

Robinson spoke to the driver, identified as Presnell, and learned from communications that Presnell was wanted in Caldwell County.

While taking Presnell into custody for the outstanding warrant, deputies located methamphetamine in his possession.

A court official set a $5,000 bond.