Report: Traffic stop turns up methamphetamine
Report: Traffic stop turns up methamphetamine

David Edward Rhom

 SUBMITTED

A Marion man faces a drug charge following a traffic stop, authorities said Friday.

Lt. Jason Cook of the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office charged David Edward Rhom, 32, address listed as Tice Drive in Marion, with possession of methamphetamine.

At 11:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 27, Cook stopped a vehicle on Sugar Hill Road for traffic violations and found Rhom driving.

A subsequent search of the car revealed methamphetamine.

A court official set a $5,000 bond.

