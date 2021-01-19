 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Report: Traffic stop leads McDowell deputy to stolen chainsaw
0 comments

Report: Traffic stop leads McDowell deputy to stolen chainsaw

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
20 Michael Dale Honeycutt.jpeg

Michael Dale Honeycutt

 SUBMITTED

A Nebo man was driving around with a fictitious tag and stolen shotgun, authorities said on Tuesday.

Lt. Jason Cook of the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office charged Michael Dale Honeycutt, 41, address listed as Ramsey Drive in Nebo, with possession of stolen goods.

Shortly after 2 a.m. on Monday, Dec. 28, Cook stopped a pickup truck on North Main Street due to it having a fictitious tag. Honeycutt was driving.

Cook found a chainsaw in the bed of the truck that was reported stolen out of Haywood County.

A court official set a $500 bond.

0 comments

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics