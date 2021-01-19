Report: Traffic stop leads McDowell deputy to stolen chainsaw

A Nebo man was driving around with a fictitious tag and stolen shotgun, authorities said on Tuesday.

Lt. Jason Cook of the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office charged Michael Dale Honeycutt, 41, address listed as Ramsey Drive in Nebo, with possession of stolen goods.

Shortly after 2 a.m. on Monday, Dec. 28, Cook stopped a pickup truck on North Main Street due to it having a fictitious tag. Honeycutt was driving.

Cook found a chainsaw in the bed of the truck that was reported stolen out of Haywood County.

A court official set a $500 bond.