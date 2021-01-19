Report: Traffic stop leads McDowell deputy to meth

A man with outstanding warrants faces an additional drug charge following a traffic stop, authorities said on Tuesday

Deputy Robert Watson of the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office charged Kyle Aaron Hollifield, 27, address listed as Quail Hollow Road in Marion, with possession of methamphetamine.

Watson stopped a Ford Taurus on Nix Creek Road at 5:15 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 30, because he saw Hollifield driving and knew he had outstanding warrants.

While searching Hollifield, Watson found 1 gram of meth on his person.

A court official set a $9,500 bond.