Report: Traffic stop leads deputy to meth and pills
A Nebo woman faces drug charges following a traffic stop.

Deputy T.J. Madden of the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office charged Misty Dawn Tipton, 32, address listed as Calico Drive in Nebo, with possession of methamphetamine and possession of a Schedule II controlled substance.

At 4:32 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 21, Madden stopped a Suzuki Verona on Harmony Grove Road in Nebo for having a fictitious tag.

He found Tipton driving and learned that she was wanted for failure to appear. A search of the suspect’s belongings turned up 1 gram of methamphetamine and two hydrocodone pills.

Tipton got a $5,500 bond.

Misty Dawn Tipton
