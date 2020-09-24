Report: Traffic stop leads deputy to meth and pills

A Nebo woman faces drug charges following a traffic stop.
Deputy T.J. Madden of the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office charged Misty Dawn Tipton, 32, address listed as Calico Drive in Nebo, with possession of methamphetamine and possession of a Schedule II controlled substance.
At 4:32 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 21, Madden stopped a Suzuki Verona on Harmony Grove Road in Nebo for having a fictitious tag.
He found Tipton driving and learned that she was wanted for failure to appear. A search of the suspect’s belongings turned up 1 gram of methamphetamine and two hydrocodone pills.
Tipton got a $5,500 bond.
