Report: Traffic stop leads deputy to marijuana, meth and paraphernalia charges for a Marion woman

A Marion woman faces drug charges following a traffic stop, authorities said Wednesday.
Deputy Robert Watson of the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office charged Kayla Leann Hegler, 30, address listed as Cherokee Way in Marion, with possession of methamphetamine, possession of up to ½ ounce marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving while license revoked and fictitious or altered title or registration card or tag.
Shortly after midnight on Monday, April 19, Watson stopped a Toyota Camry on Goose Creek Road for traffic violations and found Hegler driving without a license.
Watson smelled marijuana coming from the car, searched it and seized marijuana, methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia.
A court official set a $11,000 bond.
