 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Report: Traffic stop leads deputy to marijuana, meth and paraphernalia charges for a Marion woman
0 comments
editor's pick top story

Report: Traffic stop leads deputy to marijuana, meth and paraphernalia charges for a Marion woman

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

A Marion woman faces drug charges following a traffic stop, authorities said Wednesday.

Deputy Robert Watson of the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office charged Kayla Leann Hegler, 30, address listed as Cherokee Way in Marion, with possession of methamphetamine, possession of up to ½ ounce marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving while license revoked and fictitious or altered title or registration card or tag.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Shortly after midnight on Monday, April 19, Watson stopped a Toyota Camry on Goose Creek Road for traffic violations and found Hegler driving without a license.

Watson smelled marijuana coming from the car, searched it and seized marijuana, methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia.

A court official set a $11,000 bond.

6 Kayla Leann Hegler.jpeg

Hegler
0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Astronauts excited about growing space tourism

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics