Two people have been charged after a violent incident at a Marion residence and a subsequent toxicology report showed drugs in a 2-year-old child's system, authorities said on Friday.

Kaali Ahmad Tobe, 24, of Marion was charged with assault on government official, resisting public officer, felony assault by strangulation, felony possession with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver scheduled II controlled substance, felony maintaining a dwelling place for controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, felony negligent child abuse-severe bodily injury, child abuse and felony attempt to escape from county confinement.

Tobe was held on a $130,000 secured bond.

Anna Mariah Mills, 23, was charged with felony negligent child abuse-severe bodily injury and child abuse. Mills was issued a $75,000 secured bond.

On the night of Jan 4, Detective D. Jones and EMS personnel responded to Tobe and Mills’ residence for a 2-year-old male in cardiac arrest. The mother and toddler were transported to Mission Hospital McDowell.

While at the residence, deputies located Tobe, who appeared to be under the influence. As the deputies were speaking with him, he assaulted Detective D. Jones and attempted to flee the scene, according to a news release.

Tobe was immediately placed under arrest and transported to the magistrate’s office where he experienced a medical emergency. As the detectives were attempting to assist Tobe, he again assaulted Detective D. Jones, according to the report.

Toxicology reports indicate there were narcotics in the child's system causing the medical emergency, authorities said.

A check of the N.C. Department of Public Safety's offender database, Tobe has a previous conviction for carrying a concealed weapon. Mills had no previous convictions listed.