Report: Suspicious man arrested on drug charge
Richard Alan Wing

A McDowell deputy investigating a report of suspicious activity arrested a Morganton man on a drug charge.

Deputy David Jones of the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office charged Richard Alan Wing, 62, address listed as Crawley Higgins Avenue in Morganton, with possession of methamphetamine.

On the evening of Monday, Sept. 7, Jones assisted state wildlife officers with two suspicious people on Peppers Creek Road.

One of the two, identified as Wing, was found in possession of a gram of methamphetamine.

Wing got a $5,000 bond.

