Report: Suspects in child abuse case destroyed evidence

Two people are accused of tampering with evidence in a child abuse case, authorities said Monday,

Detective Billie Brown of the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office charged 30-year-old Kirsten Nicole Williams and 26-year-old Sami Loraine Williams, addresses listed as McKinney Road West in Marion, with altering, stealing or destroying evidence.

The pair was previously charged with child abuse inflicting serious injury after physically abusing a boy that was in their custody, according to a news release.

During the investigation, Brown discovered that the women altered and destroyed a video of the abuse.

A court official set a bond of $15,000 each.