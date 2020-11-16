Report: Suspects found in possession of stolen motorcycle

Two people have been charged in connection with the theft of a motorcycle, authorities said Monday.

Detective Jesse Hicks of the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office charged 29-year-old Mitchell Ray Roper and 34-year-old Jonathan Carl Ross, addresses listed as Wheeler Drive in Nebo, with possession of stolen goods.

At 4:15 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 29, Hicks and other deputies searched the Wheeler Drive home in reference to a separate case.

While there, they located a 2018 Suzuki DRZ 400 motorcycle that had been reported stolen in Shelby.

A court official set a $10,000 bonds for Roper and Ross each.