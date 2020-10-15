Report: Suspect with drugs attempts to flee from deputies

Deputy Jordon Frisbee of the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office charged Dennis Cycril Lowrance, 42, address listed as Riverview Drive in Marion, with resisting a public officer, driving while license revoked and possession of up to ½-ounce marijuana.

At 12:30 a.m. Friday, Oct. 2, Deputies Frisbee and Jared Helms were patrolling Hankins Road, when they came upon a Ford Ranger swerving left of the center line.

Deputies stopped the truck, found Lowrance driving and smelled a strong odor of marijuana. They also learned that Lowrance was wanted on multiple counts of failure to appear in court.

As they were trying to take the suspect into custody, he fled about 100 yards before being captured. He tossed a plastic bag aside in his attempt to escape. The deputies located the bag, which contained a small amount of marijuana.

A court official set bond at $3,000.