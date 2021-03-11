Report: Suspect ran from McDowell deputy

A Hendersonville man's trip to McDowell resulted in a list of criminal charges, authorities said Thursday.

Deputy Grant Robinson of the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office charged Joshua Tony Hoots, 28, address listed as Hendersonville, with possession of methamphetamine, possession of a stolen motor vehicle, possession of marijuana paraphernalia, driving while license revoked and resisting a public officer.

Lt. Jason Cook of the Sheriff’s Office charged Hoots with escaping from custody and resisting a public officer.

During the early morning hours of Saturday, Feb. 20, Robinson responded to Salvage Drive in Crooked Creek in reference to a disturbance.

The deputy arrived to find Hoots, who originally gave him a fictitious name, and a homeowner, who claimed the suspect tried to break into his residence.

While trying to detain Hoots, he resisted Robinson. A subsequent search of the 2003 Pontiac Bonneville the suspect was driving revealed methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia. The car had been reported stolen from Zirconia.

Hoots was taken to the hospital for evaluation before being transported to jail.