Report: Suspect found with drugs in McDowell jail
Report: Suspect found with drugs in McDowell jail

Monica Renee Holman

A Marion woman faces a drug charge after a deputy found meth while was being booked into jail, authorities said Friday.

Lt. Andrew Loudermilk of the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office charged Monica Renee Holman, 45, address listed as Mudcut Loop in Marion, with possession of methamphetamine and possession of a controlled substance in jail.

At 9:45 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 26, detention officers began booking Holman into the McDowell County jail.

During a search of her person, they discovered 1.6 grams of methamphetamine.

A court official set bond at $25,000 bond.

