Report: Suspect fired shot during dispute in road

Three people face charges after an early morning altercation in the middle of the road, authorities said Tuesday.

Deputy Grant Robinson of the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office charged 20-year-old Trevor Lee Burleson, address listed as Earl Lee Road in Nebo, with going armed into the terror of the public, disorderly conduct and injury to personal property.

Lt. Jason Cook of the Sheriff’s Office charged 20-year-old Justina Esperanza Beltran, address listed as BR Drive in Marion, with disorderly conduct, and 21-year-old Tessa Nicole Ledford, address listed as Calico Drive in Marion, with injury to personal property.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

At 1:40 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 1, deputies responded to Harlowe Noblitt Road in Old Fort, where they met with a victim who stated that someone shot at him and damaged his vehicle.

Deputies located the suspect automobile in the area, stopped it and found the three suspects inside. A search of their car turned up a handgun.

Further investigation revealed that the suspects and victim got into an altercation in the middle of the road on Harlowe Noblitt, at which time a shot was fired and tires slit and a window broken on the victim’s vehicle.

Photos of Beltran and Ledford are not available.

A court official set Burleson’s bond to $2,500. Beltran and Ledford were issued citations.