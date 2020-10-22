Report: Suspect choked girlfriend and interfered with 911

A Marion man was charged with assaulting a woman and grabbing her phone when she tried to call 911, authorities said Thursday.

Deputy David Jones of the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office charged Thomas William Dalton, 33, address listed as U.S. 70 West in Marion, with assault by strangulation and interfering with emergency communication.

Jones was called to Laurel Ridge Drive in Old Fort at 4 a.m. on Thursday, Oct. 15 in reference to a domestic disturbance.

An investigation showed that Dalton had choked his girlfriend during a dispute, and, when she called 911, he grabbed the phone from her and ran into the woods.

No bond information was available, but Dalton was released from jail after a 48-hour hold.