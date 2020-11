Deputy Robert Watson of the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office charged Frankie Dakota Noles II, 28, address listed as homeless, with larceny of a canoe.

On Wednesday, Sept. 23, an Elk Park man reported that someone stole his canoe from a business on U.S. 70 West.

Noles was caught on camera at another business with the canoe that same day.

Noles got a written promise to appear in court.