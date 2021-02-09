 Skip to main content
Report: Suspect caught at scene of Nebo break-in
Report: Suspect caught at scene of Nebo break-in

A Nebo man is charged with breaking into an out building and a vehicle, authorities said Tuesday.

Deputy Morgan Bocanegra of the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office charged Arvil Lee James Morgan, 35, address listed as Dysartville Road in Nebo, with breaking and entering and breaking and entering a motor vehicle.

Boconegra and other deputies responded to Stacy Hill Road at 5:25 a.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 2 to a breaking and entering in progress. The homeowner reported that he saw someone in his outbuilding.

Deputies located Morgan at the scene, and an investigation showed the he had broken into the outbuilding and a vehicle and stolen an air compressor, a radio and clothing.

The items were recovered.

A court official set a $10,000 bond.

10 Arvil Lee James Morgan.jpeg

Avril Lee James Morgan
