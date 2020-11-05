Report: Suspect caught at scene of break-in

A Marion man was arrested after a deputy found him at the scene of a break-in, authorities said Thursday.

Deputy Morgan Bocanegra of the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office charged Kevin Gordon Elliott, 50, address listed as Grants Mountain Road in Marion, with breaking and entering.

At 9:09 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 8, deputies were called to a break-in in progress at a residence on Airport Road in Marion.

They arrived and found Elliott on the scene and signs that he had broken into the pool house.

Nothing was reported missing.

A court official set a $2,500 bond.