Report: Suspect brings meth into jail
Report: Suspect brings meth into jail

A Marion man brought meth to jail, authorities said Wednesday.

Deputy Jeff Hill of the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office charged Chet Eugene Saylor, 39, address listed as Mudcut Road in Marion, with possession of a controlled substance in jail and possession of methamphetamine.

On the morning of Tuesday, Sept. 22, Hill arrested Saylor on a failure to appear charge and took him to the McDowell County jail.

While being booked in, Saylor was searched, and authorities found 1 gram of methamphetamine among his possessions.

A court officials set bond at $25,000 bond.

8 Chet Eugene Saylor.jpg

Chet Eugene Saylor

 SUBMITTED
