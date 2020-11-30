 Skip to main content
Report: Suspect assaults girlfriend and breaks into neighbor's camper
Report: Suspect assaults girlfriend and breaks into neighbor's camper

  • Updated
A man faces charges after an alleged assault and break-in at a McDowell County campground, authorities said Monday.

Deputy Adam Burnette of the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office charged Jason Travis Millwood, 40, address listed as Forest City, with assault on a female, breaking and entering and injury to personal property.

At 1 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 7, Burnette and other deputies responded to a domestic dispute at Mountain Paradise Campground on U.S. 221 North.

An investigation showed that Millwood had assaulted his girlfriend and broke into a camper neighboring hers, causing damage to a door, according to a news release

A court official set a $1,000 bond.

1 Jason Travis Millwood.jpeg

Jason Travis Millwood

 SUBMITTED
