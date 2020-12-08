Report: Suspect asks deputy to retrieve her wallet, he finds drugs

An assault suspect who asked a deputy to retrieve her wallet from her car faces an additional charge after the deputy said he found drugs in her vehicle.

Deputy Grant Robinson of the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office charged Sarah Elizabeth Tilson, 33, address listed as Woodsong Drive in Old Fort, with simple assault and possession of methamphetamine.

Deputies were called to a domestic dispute on Woodsong Drive at 11:41 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 15 to find that Tilson had assaulted a male at her residence. As Tilson was being placed into the patrol car, she asked Robinson to get her wallet from her vehicle.

While looking for the wallet in the car, deputies saw, in plain sight, a clear plastic bag containing 1 gram of methamphetamine.

A court official set a $7,500 bond.