Report: STOLEN: County-owned utility trailer; suspect facing charges in other crimes; call 652-2237; reward Reply with TIP

Detective Ryan Lambert of the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office charged Jesse Luke Sides, 33, address listed as Third Street EM in Marion, with two counts of larceny and one count each of larceny of a motor vehicle, breaking and entering and breaking and entering a motor vehicle.

At 8:15 a.m. on Thursday, April 22, employees of McDowell County Parks & Recreation reported that someone stole a county-owned truck and trailer from Academy Street in Marion.

Later that morning, residents of Deacon Drive reported a suspicious male in the area, and, when deputies arrived, they found the stolen 2004 Chevrolet truck and Sides in the neighborhood.

While investigating the stolen truck case, deputies learned that a home and vehicle on Deacon Drive had been broken into.

Authorities located some of the stolen property from the car on Sides’ person and in the stolen county truck.

The truck was recovered, but the county-owned utility trailer, a black 2010 Hudson with a wooden floor and N.C. tag 14632-V, is still missing.

Sides’ bond was set at $40,500.

Anyone with information concerning the whereabouts of the utility trailer is asked to call Detective Ryan Lambert at 652-2237 or McDowell County Crime Stoppers at 65-CRIME (652-7463). You can also text your tips to Crime Stoppers. Text TIP MCDOWELLSO and your information to 888777. With Crime Stoppers, your identity remains anonymous, and you could receive a cash reward.