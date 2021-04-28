Report: STOLEN: Bluish-purple Huffy mountain bike with blue LED lights; call 652-2237; reward (click link) Reply with TIP

McDowell County sheriff’s deputies are looking for a stolen bicycle and the person who took it.

A Poteat Road resident reported on Tuesday, April 20 that someone removed the Huffy Rock Creek mountain bike from her property between 7 a.m. and 7:50 p.m. that day. The bike is bluish-purple with blue LED lights on the wheels, similar to the one pictured here.

Anyone with information concerning the theft, suspect or whereabouts of the bike is asked to call Detective Derrick McGinnis at 652-2237 or McDowell County Crime Stoppers at 65-CRIME (652-7463). You can also text your tips to Crime Stoppers. Text TIP MCDOWELLSO and your information to 888777. With Crime Stoppers, your identity remains anonymous, and you could receive a cash reward.