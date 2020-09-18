 Skip to main content
Report: STOLEN: 120 Oxycodone pills from Veterans Drive home; call 652-2237 with info; cash reward Reply with TIP
Report: STOLEN: 120 Oxycodone pills from Veterans Drive home; call 652-2237 with info; cash reward Reply with TIP

  • Updated
McDowell County sheriff’s deputies need the public’s help solving a medication theft.

A Veterans Drive resident reported on Sunday, Sept. 13 that someone stole 120 Oxycodone pills from his house while he was away.

The theft occurred sometime between 9 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 9 and 8:30 p.m. on Sept. 13.

Anyone with information concerning the theft or suspect is asked to call Detective Robert Watson at 652-2237 or McDowell County Crime Stoppers at 65-CRIME (652-7463). You can also text your tips to Crime Stoppers. Text TIP MCDOWELLSO and your information to 888777. With Crime Stoppers, your identity remains anonymous, and you could receive a cash reward.

