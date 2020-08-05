Report: Someone is stealing mail in Ridge Road area

The McDowell County Sheriff’s Office has received multiple reports of mail theft in the Ridge Road area of Marion.
From there, some of the cases have turned into identity fraud.
Everyone on Ridge and surrounding roads is encouraged to keep track of all of their banking transactions and credit reports.
Anyone with questions, concerns or problems is asked to call the Sheriff’s Office at 652-2235.
