Report: Sex offender back in jail after violating registry law
  • Updated
Terry Dale Manis

Detective Ryan Lambert of the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office charged Terry Dale Manis, 55, address listed as homeless, with failure to register as a sex offender (failure to change address).

Deputy Jordon Frisbee also charged Manis with resisting a public officer.

Manis was convicted of taking indecent liberties with a child in May 1994 in Burke County. He moved to Lo Drive in Nebo and registered with the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office in August 2017.

As part of the sex offender registry rules, Manis is required to report any change of address in person within three business days.

Checks of Manis’s Lo Drive residence revealed he wasn’t living there.

Shortly before 1:30 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 12, Frisbee responded to a call of Manis, who had a felony warrant against him, walking on Harmony Grove Road.

When Frisbee located Manis, the suspect fled on foot. The deputy apprehended him after a short chase.

A court official set an $11,000 bond.

