Report: Search of Marion probationer's home turns up meth and pills

A woman on probation faces additional charges after a search of her home turned up drugs, authorities said Tuesday.

Lt. Chris Taylor of the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office charged Heather Nichole Taylor, 39, address listed as Westwood Chateau Drive in Marion, with possession of methamphetamine and possession of a Schedule IV controlled substance.

Lt. Taylor assisted state probation and parole officers with a search of Heather Taylor’s home on Wednesday, May 5. Heather Taylor is on probation, which subjects her to warrantless searches.

Authorities found methamphetamine and pills.

A court official set a $10,500 bond.