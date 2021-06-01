 Skip to main content
Report: Search of car turns up meth, heroin, pills and paraphernalia
Report: Search of car turns up meth, heroin, pills and paraphernalia

Jessica Gayle Boone

A McDowell deputy who found a Burnsville woman asleep behind wheel of a vehicle in Nebo charged her with several drug offenses, authorities said Tuesday.

Lt. Jason Cook of the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office charged Jessica Gayle Boone, 38, address listed as Burnsville, with possession of methamphetamine, possession of heroin, possession with intent to sell or deliver heroin, possession of a Schedule IV controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Cook responded to the area of Blue Granite Drive and South Creek Road in Nebo at 1:45 a.m. on Saturday, May 15 due to a suspicious vehicle and possibly an unconscious driver.

He arrived to find Boone asleep behind the wheel.

A subsequent search of the car turned up meth, heroin, pills and drug paraphernalia.

A court official set a $13,000 bond.

