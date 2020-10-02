 Skip to main content
Report: Search for stolen property leads to drug arrest
Report: Search for stolen property leads to drug arrest

Jerry Chris Trantham

A deputy searching for stolen property found drugs instead, authorities said Friday.

Detective Robert Watson of the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office charged Jerry Chris Trantham, 46, address listed as Owl Hollow Road in Marion, with possession of methamphetamine.

At 1:45 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 10, while looking for stolen property on U.S. 70 East in Nebo, Watson noticed a suspicious vehicle.

As Watson went to talk to the driver, identified as Trantham, he saw multiple large knives in the vehicle. A subsequent search turned up 4.45 grams of methamphetamine on the suspect’s person.

A court official set bond at $5,000 bond.

