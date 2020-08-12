You have permission to edit this article.
Report: SC men arrested at McDowell license checkpoint
Two South Carolina men face drug charges after being arrested at license check in McDowell.

Deputy David Jones of the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office charged 26-year-old Marc Eli Gabriel and 26-year-old Estavio Jones, addresses listed as Columbia, S.C., with possession of marijuana, possession with intent to sell and deliver marijuana and maintaining a vehicle to keep a controlled substance.

On Tuesday, July 14, deputies, along with Marion police and the N.C. Highway Patrol, conducted a license checkpoint on U.S. 70 West in Pleasant Gardens.

At 12:10 a.m., a 2008 Acura came through the checkpoint with Gabriel the driver and Jones the passenger.

Deputy David Jones, along with other officers, smelled a strong odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle.

A search of the Acura turned up 179.30 grams of marijuana.

Gabriel and Jones each got $10,000 bond.

