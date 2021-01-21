Report: Property owner catches Marion suspect stealing from his property

A Marion man faces charges after a property owner reported him as a trespasser, authorities said Thursday.
Deputy Jeffrey Hill of the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office charged Shawn Michael Hall, 44, address listed as Old Morganton Road in Marion, with larceny and trespassing.
At 1 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 28, Hill responded to a report of a trespasser at the end of Old Morganton Road.
The victim in the case found Hall on his property taking scrap metal and an entertainment center.
Hall got a written promise to appear in court. No bond.