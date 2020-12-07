Report: Probation search leads to drugs and gun

A Marion man on probation faces drug and gun charges after a search of his home, authorities said on Monday.

Detective Paul Alkire of the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office charged Timothy Lee Westmoreland, 56, address listed as Lilac Drive in Marion, with possession of methamphetamine and possession of a firearm by a felon.

Alkire assisted state probation officers with a search of Westmoreland’s home Tuesday, Sept. 15. Due to Westmoreland being on probation, he is subject to warrantless searches.

Authorities found .07 gram of meth and a rifle in the residence.

The drugs were sent off for testing at the SBI lab, and the results recently came back that the substance was meth.

A court official set a $15,000 bond.