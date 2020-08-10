Report: Passenger arrested after meth found in SUV

A Nebo man faces a drug charge after an early morning traffic stop.
Deputy Grant Robinson of the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office charged Jacob Lee McNeilly, 30, address listed as U.S. 70 East in Nebo, with possession of methamphetamine.
At 1:28 a.m. on Monday, July 13, Robinson and Lt. Jason Cook were on patrol on Zion Hill Road. Cook stopped a Toyota Tacoma for multiple traffic violations.
During a search of the vehicle, Robinson found 2.10 grams of methamphetamine in the passenger area of the SUV, which was occupied by McNeilly.
A photo of McNeilly is not available.
McNeilly got a written promise to appear in court.
