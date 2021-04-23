Report: Pair passed out in car arrested on drug charges

Deputy Grant Robinson of the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office charged Jeremy Daniel Hensley, 37, address listed as Spruce Pine, with possession of methamphetamine and resisting a public officer.

Robinson also charged Miranda Nicole Medford, 38, address listed as Spruce Pine, with possession of methamphetamine, possession of up to ½ ounce marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana paraphernalia.

At 10:52 p.m. on Sunday, April 4, Robinson and other deputies responded to the Tate Street Welcome Center in reference to somebody possibly unconscious in a vehicle.

They arrived to find Hensley in the driver’s seat and Medford in the passenger’s seat. Both were passed out and had to be awakened.

A subsequent search of the suspects and the car turned up methamphetamine, marijuana and drug paraphernalia.

Hensley originally gave deputies a fictitious name.

A court official set Hensley’s bond at $8,000 and Medford’s bond at $8,700.