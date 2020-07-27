Report: Pair found in possession of stolen vehicle and methamphetamine
Detective Robert Watson of the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office charged 35-year-old Adam Lee Harding, address listed as JR Circle in Marion, with larceny of a motor vehicle, possession of a stolen motor vehicle, possession of methamphetamine and injury to personal property.

Watson also charged 31-year-old Darlene Nicole Hughes, address listed as U.S. 70 West in Morganton, with possession of a stolen motor vehicle and possession of methamphetamine.

On Friday, June 26, a resident of Stagecoach Drive in Nebo reported that someone stole a 1948 Chevrolet from his property.

Later that day, the vehicle was found wrecked at the intersection of Harmony Grove and Deer Park roads, and the suspects were located nearby.

A search of the Chevrolet turned up 1 gram of methamphetamine.

Harding got a $35,000 bond and Hughes got a $25,000 bond.

