Report: Pair facing charges for possessing narcotics

Two Old Fort men face charges after a search of a vehicle turned up drugs.
Detective Robert Watson of the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office charged Allen Keith Effler, 38, address listed as Mashburn Branch Road in Old Fort, with possession of methamphetamine, possession with intent to sell and deliver methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, possession of a Schedule II controlled substance and possession of a Schedule IV controlled substance.
Watson also charged Charles Anthony Burnette, 39, address listed as Marigold Lane in Old Fort, with possession of methamphetamine and possession with intent to sell and deliver methamphetamine.
At 5:48 p.m. on Friday, June 12, Watson approached Effler’s vehicle in the parking lot of Stuckey’s in Old Fort to ask him about an unrelated case. While talking with Effler, the detective noticed pills in his possession.
Burnette was the passenger.
A subsequent search revealed 4.24 grams of methamphetamine in the vehicle and 16.73 grams of marijuana and 14 different pills in Effler’s possession.
Effler got a $11,000 bond and Burnette got a $10,000 bond.
