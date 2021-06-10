Report: Pair attempted to steal dirt bike

Two people have been charged with trying to steal a dirt bike, authorities said Thursday.

Deputy D.J. Jones of the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office charged Jessica Dawn Morgan, 33, address listed as Logan Street in Old Fort, with attempted larceny and resisting a public officer.

Jones also charged Cody Cheyenne Vance, 34, address listed as Virginia Road in Marion, with attempted larceny.

Deputies were called to River Hills Park in Marion shortly before 8:30 p.m. on Friday, May 21 in reference to the attempted theft of a dirt bike. Upon arriving on the scene, Jones learned that a male suspect had fled into the woods and witnesses had stopped a female driving a moped that had dropped the male off.

Further investigation led Jones to identify the pair as Morgan and Vance.

Morgan, who became irate with the deputy, was taken into custody at the scene.

Vance was located in the area hours later and was apprehended.

A court official set a $3,000 bond for Morgan and Vance has a written promise to appear in court.