Report: Old Fort woman wanted on drug charge found with drugs

A woman wanted on a drug charge was hit with another drug charge following a traffic stop, authorities said Monday.

Deputy Robert Watson of the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office charged Tina Marie Bielski, 39, address listed as Youngs Ridge Road in Old Fort, with possession of methamphetamine.

Bielski was also served with an outstanding warrant for trafficking in opium or heroin.

At 9:34 p.m. on Tuesday, May 25, deputies stopped a Ford Mustang on Hankins Road due to multiple traffic violations.

Bielski was the passenger, and, upon searching the car, deputies found methamphetamine under her seat.

Bielski was wanted for the trafficking offense, which stemmed from a vehicle stop on Wednesday, April 21, when Lt. Jason Cook found methamphetamine, THC wax, marijuana, pills and paraphernalia in the suspect’s vehicle.

A court official set a $100,000 bond.