Report: Old Fort woman resists arrests and takes marijuana into jail

An Old Fort woman faces charges following a traffic stop, authorities said Thursday.

Deputy D.J. Jones of the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office charged Jessica Lindsey Harris, 28, address listed as Robertson Drive in Old Fort, with fleeing to elude arrest, resisting a public officer and possession of a controlled substance in jail.

At approximately 9:45 p.m. on Friday, March 26, Jones stopped a vehicle on Old Fort-Sugar Hill Road for traffic violations.

He approached the car, got the driver’s name, returned to his cruiser and began checking for warrants. While doing so, Harris sped away in the car but stopped a short distance later and subsequently resisted arrest when re-approached by the deputy.

She was wanted on an outstanding warrant.

Harris was taken to the McDowell County jail. During the booking process, detention officers located marijuana on her person.

A court official set a $2,000 bond.