Report: Old Fort woman charged with sex crimes involving child

Jessica Annette Barnes

 MCDOWLL COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE

And Old Fort woman faces sex charges involving a child, authorities said on Thursday.

Detective Richard Pittman with the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office charged 32-year-old Jessica Annette Barnes of Old Fort with statutory sex offense with a child less than 15 years of age and indecent liberties with a child. A magistrate ordered Barnes held on a $300,000 secured bond.

On Sunday, Sept. 18, deputies from the Sheriff’s Office took a report of possible sexual abuse of a child. An investigation by Detective Pittman led to the arrest of Barnes later that day, according to a news release.

A search of the N.C. Department of Public Safety's offender database, Barnes has no previous convictions.

