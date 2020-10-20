Report: Old Fort woman borrowed truck and never returned it

An Old Fort woman borrowed a truck, spray painted and sold it, authorities said Tuesday morning.

Detective Burlin Ballew of the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office charged Chanda Marie McFalls, 30, address listed as Melody Haven Drive in Old Fort, with conversion, larceny and damage to property.

A Jacktown Road resident reported on Tuesday, Aug. 4 that he allowed McFalls to borrow his 2000 Dodge Dakota pickup truck on July 7, and she never returned it.

Further investigation revealed that the truck had been spray painted and sold and a tool box stolen.

A court official set a bond to $30,000.