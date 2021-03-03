Report: Old Fort vandalism suspect took meth into jail

A man charged with vandalism compounded his problems by bringing meth to jail, authorities said Wednesday.

Deputy Grant Robinson of the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office charged Daniel Ted Stewart, 34, address listed as Vernon Bradley Road in Old Fort, with injury to real property, possession of methamphetamine and possession of a controlled substance in jail.

Robinson was called to a domestic dispute on Vernon Bradley Road at 12:55 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 6.

He found that Stewart had broken a window at the residence belonging to relatives.

When taken to jail, officers located methamphetamine on Stewart’s person.

A court official set a $10,500 bond.