Report: Old Fort theft suspect's DNA found at scene of crime
Report: Old Fort theft suspect's DNA found at scene of crime

Detective Billie Brown of the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office charged Jerrid Baston Wells, 32, address listed as Old Fort-Sugar Hill Road in Old Fort, with larceny.

On Nov. 14, 2019, a Parker Padgett Road resident reported that someone had stolen a heat pump, a dump trailer and a tractor battery from his property.

Wells’s DNA was found at the scene.

A court official set a $7,500 bond.

Jerrid Baston Wells
