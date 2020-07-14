Report: Old Fort man stole dump truck and utility trailer

An Old Fort man has been charged in the theft of a dump truck,
Detective Robert Watson of the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office charged Jordan Lee Davis, 34, address listed as Lavender Road in Old Fort, with larceny of a motor vehicle and altering a tag.
Detective Burlin Ballew charged Davis with possession of stolen goods.
An employee of IEM, on Henry McCall Road in Marion, reported on Monday, April 27 that someone stole a dump truck from the property.
On Wednesday, June 10, Watson discovered that the dump truck was recovered in Durham, where Davis had gone to visit relatives.
The truck was recovered.
On Saturday, May 9, Michael Ramsey reported that someone stole a utility trailer from property on Old Glenwood Road in Marion.
During a separate investigation, detectives located the trailer at Davis’s residence.
The trailer was recovered.
Davis got a $15,000 bond.
