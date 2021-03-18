Report: Old Fort man charged after traffic stop

An Old Fort man faces a drug charge following a traffic stop, authorities said Thursday.

Deputy Grant Robinson of the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office charged Edwin Eugene Coleman, 57, address listed as Vernon Bradley Road in Old Fort, with possession of methamphetamine.

While on patrol on U.S. 70 West during the early morning hours of Saturday, March 6, Robinson stopped a Nissan passenger car for traffic violations.

A subsequent search of the vehicle turned up methamphetamine.

A court official set a $2,500 bond.